Gold Coast Whale Watching Boat Erupts Into Flames

Eight people have had to abandon ship after a whale watching boat caught fire off the Gold Coast.

The boat caught alight on Wednesday morning about seven kilometres off the coast of Main Beach.

Those on board reportedly managed to climb aboard a life raft before being taken back to shore by water police.

No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire, which caused billowing black smoke that could be seen from the shore.

