Gold Coasters, Get Ready To Snap Up $50 Play Money!

There's no doubt that 2020 has been a bit of a year. I'm sure we would all like some sort of incentive so we can bring some excitement back!

So, from 9am Friday October 9 (until sold out), Destination Gold Coast is giving Gold Coast locals Play Money to get out there and play in our own backyard.

How does it work?

Simply use the code "PLAYMONEY" at DestinationGoldCoast.com/playmoney to get 50% off your next Gold Coast experience, up to $50! This is only for a limited time, so you have to get in quick.

You could be experiencing the best & greatest Gold Coast tours & attractions for less, so we can really kick off the warmer months in the best place to live.

With restrictions easing and more freedom to move around the state, Destination Gold Coast is excited to invite you to splash in our surf, wander ancient rainforests and more.

Maybe you're a bit more of an adventure seeker? You could enjoy the SkyPoint Climb at Q1, a tour on the Aquaduck or a day out with the family at WhiteWater World.

Or, if you find yourself in need of some entertainment, why not a night out at Draculas Cabaret? You could also head down the M1 to Topgolf or enjoy the futuristic maze at Infinity. There's so much to do, the hardest part will be agreeing with the fam!