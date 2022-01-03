Gold Coasters Warned To Avoid The Beach As Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth Approaches

Several Gold Coast beaches will remain closed as ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth approaches the coastline.

Hazardous surf warnings have been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology across a number of Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Coast beaches.

The Gold Coast and Sunshine coast are being told to expect gale-force winds today, with some cold southerlies expected to blow through the Gold Coast hinterland.

Despite the Gold Coast proving to have “considerably less swell”, locals are still be warned to stay away from the water.

The warnings follow yesterday’s massive swells which made for some dangerous surf conditions.

Accoridng to Gold Coast Chief lifeguard Chris Maynard Lifeguards, Gold Coast locals are being warned to refrain from walking or running along the beach.

"It's too dangerous to be walking along those beach areas with these big surges with the swell," he said.

"We're advising all visitors and locals to stay off the water's edge there as there is an increased risk of getting washed off quite easily."

Mr Maynard said although the swell is smaller than yesterday’s, lifeguards will continue to keep beaches closed until the threat has passed.

"The sun's shining and the strong winds are still evident … but still a 2.5-metre swell and quite solid conditions are too dangerous for us to open the beaches today," he said.

