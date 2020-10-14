Gold Cup Postponed Till 2021

Scott Group of Companies Mount Gambier Gold Cup



The Scott Group of Companies Mount Gambier Gold Cup scheduled for Friday 4 December 2020 will be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing revitalisation of the course proper.



Mount Gambier Racing Club General Manager Brett Watson said the club will make a decision regarding a future date for the event in the new year.



“The club recognises the importance of the Gold Cup event to the Mount Gambier social calendar and the prestige this event has amongst trainers and owners, however due to the uncertainties presented by COVID-19 and the ongoing work on the track to reduce the poa weed infestation we are unable to proceed on the date scheduled.”



“The committee will make a decision regarding the revised date in early 2021,” Mr Watson said.



“We thank our sponsors, stakeholders, members and trainers and the local community for their understanding of this decision in what we recognise has been a disruptive year on many fronts.”



Meetings scheduled for Mount Gambier during this current period have been relocated to other venues by TRSA.