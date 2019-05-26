Gold Logie Nominees For 2019 Have Been Announced!

Some of your Gold Logie nominees for 2019

It looks like Channel Seven's campaign to 'Mac the Logies Great Again' has paid off for Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac.

The nominees for the 2019 Gold Logie were announced at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast over the weekend, with the weatherman one of seven Aussie TV greats in the running for the coveted trophy.

Despite a big push by his team, Sam said the nomination came as a big shock.

"A genuine shock... I never thought I'd be in that category, honestly," he said.

"It's a credit to the team as well; the other hosts who started my campaign, the producers, everyone involved in it, but I'm happy to take all the glory!"



Other celebrities in the running are Amanda Keller from The Living Room, The Project's Waleed Aly, Hard Quiz host Tom Gleeson, Neighbours star Eve Morey, Rodger Corser from Doctor Doctor and Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia.

Tom Gleeson confirmed Hard Quiz has been self-axed, claiming it is part of his Logie-winning strategy after Grant Denyer won the Gold last year despite Family Feud being taken off the air.

"To win the Gold you have to not have a show, everyone knows that," said Gleeson during the nominee announcement.

Meantime, Sam Mac reckons gardening guru Costa is his biggest competitor to take out the trophy, and said he might have to resort to sabotage.

"[Costa] has an unfair advantage with that beard.

"I may have some scissors on me during the photo shoot today, so you may see the real Costa emerge," he said.



You will be able to have a say on who you think should take out the top gong at TVs Night of Nights, with TV Week editor Thomas Woodgate confirming live voting will be back again this year.

"Fans will be able to choose their favourite from all 11 'Most Popular' categories when voting re-opens on Monday, June 24 right through until the end of the red carpet telecast on Sunday, June 30," he said.

The 61st TV Week Logies will be hosted at The Star Gold Coast for the second year running.