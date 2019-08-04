Gold - The Diggers Conversation Starter For 2019

The Goldfields biggest event is on from this morning - Diggers and Dealers.

Flights have landed and continue to land in Kalgoorlie Boulder delivering up to 2,300 plus anticipated visitors to the Gold Capital as the annual mining forum starts under huge gold conditions.

Its set to be one of the biggest and brightest forums and the anticipation in the air can be felt. Plenty of delegates have arrived and are buoyed by not only the gold price which sits at $2118.41AUD oz but the glorious weather too. Key note speaker for 2019 is former Prime Minister HON John Howard who has been to the Goldfields a handful of times yet understand the backbench of the country mining provides.

Some key early facts:

Registrations have tracked at a healthy 10% ahead of the same time last year when 2350 delegates converge on Kalgoorlie-Boulder. This year we are expecting to surpass this and perhaps come in a strong second to the record high attendance of 2,440 set in 2012.

Kalgoorlie Homes has rented out 164 homes housing 590 delegates which exceed 124 homes rented in 2018 for 491 delegates.

Breakdown by attendees by Origin: WA 70%, Eastern States 25%, Overseas 5% including representation from New Zealand. China, Canada, UK, Hong Kong, USA, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, China, Japan, Philippines, Cayman Islands, Northern Ireland, British Virgin Islands, Taiwan.

WesTrac and The Perth Mint celebrate 20 years of sponsorship of the forum. Diggers & Dealers is proud of these relationships and looks forward to many more years of partnership.

It might not mean a lot to Kalgoorlie Boulder residents. But the future impact of this conference is massive to our community. Although who will be first to mention FIFO?