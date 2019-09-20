Golden Daytime Are Now Slinging A Violet Crumble Version 'Cos Everyone Knows It's The Way It Shatters That Matters

Not gonna lie, a Violet Crumble is not the first thing we reach for when making a 9pm servo run.

Actually, we're not sure it's the first thing anyone reaches for when that chocolate craving hits.

But suddenly, after Streets announced they're combining their classic Golden Gaytime with a little honeycomb action, we're interested in the humble Violet Crumble.

Cleverly named the Golden Gaytime Violet Crumble, the new addition to the ice-cream freezer will put a "delicious honeycomb spin on the "iconic crumb" of the Golden Gaytime.

South Australian confectioner Robern Menz brought the Violet Crumble back to Australia last year, purchasing the brand back from Nestle.

Since then, the country's oldest chocolate bar has been given a number of new formats, including bitesize, miniature snackable Nuggets and the soon-to-be released Violet Crumble Dark.

"We are over the moon to be working with a treasured brand like Golden Gaytime; it's such a delightful way to celebrate our first birthday," Menz said. "We can't wait for Australians to try out this outstanding flavour combination this summer."

Golden Gaytime Violet Crumble rolls out nationally from October 1.

