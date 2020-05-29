Goldfields Football League Cancels 2020 Season

The Goldfields Football League has decided to cancel the 2020 football season.

The decision has been made to ensure the safety for players, coaches, volunteers and supporters, given the organisation's 1200 participants in the 2019 season.

It covers women's fixtures, Auskick programs, rep footy programs, junior and senior football.

However, the GFL have made it clear that should government restrictions ease across the 2020 season, they will explore options available at that time.

Full statement below: