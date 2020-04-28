Good Guy Dave Grohl Has Absolutely Made A Healthcare Workers Day

Good guy in rock, Dave Grohl has absolutely made an American health care workers day surprising him on a video call this week.

The New York based health care worker TJ Riley, who has been busy treating coronavirus patients was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show when the talk show host surprised him with a chat with his favourite musician Dave Grohl, who surprised them with an acoustic performance of the Foo Fighters single Everlong.

The performance brought on happy tears with TJ questioning if the experience was real, "am I having a corona dream?"

Watch:



