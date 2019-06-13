Good News For Drivers In Yabulu, With Upgrades On The Cards

Townsville City Council crews are upgrading Purono Parkway near Yabulu.



Infrastructure Committee Chair Cr Mark Molachino said that Council will aim to minimise costs to ratepayers by disposing of the old road fill locally.



“We are urging residents who want the old road base to get in contact with Council and crews can deliver it to your property,” Cr Molachino said.



“The sub-grade road fill can be delivered to properties where tip trucks can have easy and save accessibility.



“It is preferred we deliver the road base to properties close to Purono Parkway.”



Cr Molachino said the road upgrades will improve the surface quality to ensure motorists can travel along the road safely.

“This will fix any pot holes and damaged surfaces as well as reducing dust on the road,” Cr Molachino said.

“These works are important to maintain safety on rural roads and we appreciate everyone’s patience while these works are being undertaken.”



To find out how to get road base delivered to your property, please call Council on 13 48 10