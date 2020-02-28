Good News Perth If You Love Yourself A Bit Of Delicious, Juicy Chicken

If you're from Perth and bloody love you some chicken, well, we have some news.

The Camfield is set to host Perth's inaugural celebration of the bird, the West Coast Chicken Festival, on Saturday March 21.

The event will pay homage to your favourite meat by serving some of the finest chicken dishes from best Perth’s restaurants and food trucks.

So far, here are just some of the places serving up chicken dishes:

Royal’s Chicken & Burgers

Kazz’s Jamaican Kitchen

Mr Wee Zee Satay

Thugg’s Chicken & Waffles

7grams Korean Fried Chicken

Wingman

The Camfield Kitchen

And seeing it's at the Camfield, there'll be a range of beverages on offer to help wash down the goodness.

Plus live music, DJ's and special chicken eating competitions for the public and celebrities.

Bloody yes!

Details via the website

