Good Things Festival Sideshows Are Here

Good Things come to those who wait and punk festival, GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL have announced headline sideshows from some of the artists on this years’ stellar lineup.



Outside of the festival, SIMPLE PLAN, TRIVIUM, REEL BIG FISH, ENTER SHIKARI and ICE NINE KILLS will be doing side shows/



TICKETS FOR ALL SHOWS ARE ON SALE WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER @ 9AM LOCAL TIME.



SIMPLE PLAN (w/ guests)

TUE 10 DEC - CBD LIVE - GOLD COAST

THU 12 DEC - HQ - ADELAIDE



TRIVIUM (w/ guests)

WED 4 DEC - UC REFECTORY - CANBERRA



REEL BIG FISH (w/ guests)

WED 4 DEC - CROWBAR - SYDNEY

THU 5 DEC - 170 RUSSELL - MELBOURNE



ENTER SHIKARI (w/ guests)

THU 5 DEC - CROXTON BANDROOM - MELBOURNE



ICE NINE KILLS (w/ guests)

WED 4 DEC - LANSDOWNE HOTEL - SYDNEY

THU 5 DEC - STAY GOLD - MELBOURNE



