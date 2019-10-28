Good Things Festival Sideshows Are Here
JUST IN
Image: supplied
Good Things come to those who wait and punk festival, GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL have announced headline sideshows from some of the artists on this years’ stellar lineup.
Outside of the festival, SIMPLE PLAN, TRIVIUM, REEL BIG FISH, ENTER SHIKARI and ICE NINE KILLS will be doing side shows/
TICKETS FOR ALL SHOWS ARE ON SALE WEDNESDAY, 30 OCTOBER @ 9AM LOCAL TIME.
SIMPLE PLAN (w/ guests)
TUE 10 DEC - CBD LIVE - GOLD COAST
THU 12 DEC - HQ - ADELAIDE
TRIVIUM (w/ guests)
WED 4 DEC - UC REFECTORY - CANBERRA
REEL BIG FISH (w/ guests)
WED 4 DEC - CROWBAR - SYDNEY
THU 5 DEC - 170 RUSSELL - MELBOURNE
ENTER SHIKARI (w/ guests)
THU 5 DEC - CROXTON BANDROOM - MELBOURNE
ICE NINE KILLS (w/ guests)
WED 4 DEC - LANSDOWNE HOTEL - SYDNEY
THU 5 DEC - STAY GOLD - MELBOURNE
Full lineup & ticket info here
Want more Hard N Heavy? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.
For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week: