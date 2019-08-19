Good Things Music Festival Is Returning This Summer

Good news for live music lovers with punk rock music festival Good Things returning this summer.

The summer festival is making its way up the east coast this December, kicking things off in Melbourne 6th December.

Last year saw performances from The Offspring, Stone Sour and local legends The Smith Street Band and we're expecting things to be just a massive for the 2019 lineup.



Catch up on Nashy's interview with The Smith Street Band backstage at Good Things 2018:



Good Things Festival:

Friday 6 December - Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday 7 December - Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday 8 December - Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

