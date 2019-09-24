Goodbye, Opal Cards. We Hardly Knew Ye.

Public transport in Sydney has officially stepped into 2019 with news that the contactless payment roll-out was completed over the weekend.

It means that most commuters will no longer need to use an Opal card across the entire Sydney transport network after buses were folded into the scheme, about 18 months after it was first launched.

One-by-one, ferries, light-rails and trains have joined the contactless payment roll-out, with NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance saying that buses marked "the final piece of the contactless payments puzzle".

You'll still be able to use your Opal card if you wish, but you'll also be able to use credit or debit cards, your smartphone or your tablet to tap onto the Sydney transport network.

And yes, you'll still get your weekly travel reward after eight journeys, even if you're not using your Opal.

Worth noting that concession fares - Child/ Youth, Concession or Gold Senior/ Pensioner - will still be required to travel using their relevant Opal card in order to take advantage of their lower pricing.

Here's all the info you need to know before you wave goodbye to your trusty black-and-blue travel card.

Goodbye, Opal card. We hardly knew ye.

