Goofing Around In-Studio Birthed Def Leppard's Pour Some Sugar On Me

Well I'll be damned! Turns out, Def Leppard's smash hit, Pour Some Sugar On Me, actually came about from goofing around in the studio!

Singer Joe Elliott spoke about how he and producer Mutt Lange came up with the first line of the song.

"I remember we got little microcassette players, and Mutt went to one side of the studio and I went to the other, and we just sang noises into it," Elliott said.

"We swapped machines and translated each other's noises. I thought the first thing he sang was, 'Love is like a bomb,' and I wrote it down. That was it. That was the start."

He also spoke about nobody knows what these lyrics mean: 'Love is like a bomb, baby, c'mon get it on, livin' like a lover with a radar phone'. But guess what? Neither does he!



If there's one thing we do know, it's that we still love the song today!