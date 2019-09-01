Gorden Tallis & Buzz Rothfield Go Head-To-Head Over Possible Relocation Of The Gold Coast Titans

Triple M's Gorden Tallis and veteran league journalist Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield have gone head-to-head over the possible relocation of the Gold Coast Titans.

According to Rothfield, who wrote in Sydney's Sunday Telegraph, Channel Nine are putting pressure on the game's governing body to relocate one NRL clubs to make a second Brisbane team.

The Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks and Manly Sea Eagles are the sides who are most at risk of being relocated.

Rothfield joined Triple M Sunday NRL where he was challenged by Tallis as to why the Titans should move to Brisbane especially with nine Sydney clubs.

LISTEN HERE:

FULL CHAT WITH BUZZ ROTHFIELD: