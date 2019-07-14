Gorden Tallis Calls Bullshit On Players 'Cuddling' With Opposition Players After NRL Games

5 hours ago

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has called bullshit on players who cuddle and chat with opposition players on-field after NRL games. 

Speaking as a fan, Gordie reckons players should take it off-field and not allow the fans to see players laughing and chatting especially after a loss.  

"I don't like watching my team lose, I don't think fans that pay to go there who work all day to come and watch you play and when you lose you get in a chinwag with the opposition and you sit there laughing on the field," Tallis said on Triple M Sunday NRL.

"I think it's bullshit that players aren't hurting after a loss." 

This was part of the I Call Bullshit segment, where our Triple M Sunday NRL team reveal what's grinding their gears in the world of rugby league; hear the full chat below.

  

