Gorden Tallis Calls Bullshit On Wayne Bennett Being “Shopped Around” After Link To Broncos Job

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has taken aim at former 'sparring partner' Wayne Bennett. 

Gordie called bullshit on his former Broncos & Maroons' coach after reports on Sunday suggested Bennett could be headed back to the Brisbane club following the dismissal of Anthony Seibold. 

James Hooper called BS on Anthony Seibold "sympathises" meanwhile Paul Kent isn't happy with the NRL Judiciary after an ugly incident; hear the full chat below.

 

