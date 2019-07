Gorden Tallis has called bullshit on Wayne Bennett's comments during the week where the 'supercoach' claimed offered to coach Titans.

Bennett told The Courier Mail during the week he was "genuinely interested in coaching them" from 2020 but instead signed for the Rabbitohs.

Tallis decided to hit back at those claims.

LISTEN TO GORDIE'S COMMENTS HERE:

Triple M's James Hooper also revealed the race for the head coaching role at the Titans is down to just two candidates; hear the full chat.