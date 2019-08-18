Gorden Tallis Calls For Punching To Be Reintroduced To Rugby League To Stop Players Bending The Rules

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has called for punching to be re-introduced to the game of rugby league to stop players constantly bending the rules.

While admitting it's barbaric, Tallis told Triple M Sunday NRL he was sick of players and coaches bending the rules on the field calling the game 'embarrassing'.

"I know this sounds a bit barbaric but I'd bring back the punch," Tallis told Triple M Sunday NRL.

"It would stop it all. I reckon about 10 occasions on Friday night (during the Broncos and Panthers clash) they run in pushing... every tackle."

This was part of broader chat around Gus Gould's comments spraying the NRL saying the game will die in 20-years due to the over-protective nature from the game's administrators.