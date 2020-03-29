Gorden Tallis' Hilarious Story About The Time He Played A Practical Joke On Alfie Langer
Queensland legend Alfie Langer was a known practical jokester, and according to some, he still very much is the same today.
Although, Gorden Tallis has revealed a hilarious story about the time he and his fellow Broncos teammates got one back on the the man himself.
The story begins during a pre-season army camp during the late 1990's.
It also involves a tent, torch and a real snake.
Gordie also revealed the time Langer got one back on him with itching powder; hear the full chat below.