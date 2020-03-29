Gorden Tallis' Hilarious Story About The Time He Played A Practical Joke On Alfie Langer

ON TRIPLE M'S SATURDAY SIN-BIN

Article heading image for Gorden Tallis' Hilarious Story About The Time He Played A Practical Joke On Alfie Langer

Getty Images

Queensland legend Alfie Langer was a known practical jokester, and according to some, he still very much is the same today. 

Although, Gorden Tallis has revealed a hilarious story about the time he and his fellow Broncos teammates got one back on the the man himself.

The story begins during a pre-season army camp during the late 1990's. 

It also involves a tent, torch and a real snake. 

Gordie also revealed the time Langer got one back on him with itching powder; hear the full chat below. 

