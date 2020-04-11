Gorden Tallis' Hilarious Yarn About The First Time He Met A Young Wendell Sailor

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has recalled a hilarious yarn about the first time he met a young Wendell Sailor.

Tallis joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends and was asked about his first encounter with Dell, which included a great sledge.

LISTEN HERE:

"I was playing under 19's (for Townsville) and there's this Under 17's Mackay side with guys like Brett Dallas, Wendell Sailor and all these gun kids," Gordie told Triple M.

"Fair dinkum, there's this kid playing for Mackay and he looked like a microphone.

"He had the biggest afro and I swear I thought he was part of The Jackson Five the way he was moving."

Gordie also joined to the show to reveal his list of the five best players in the NRL era; hear the full chat below.