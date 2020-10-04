Gorden Tallis' Huge Call On The Sydney Roosters Following Loss To The Panthers

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Gorden Tallis' Huge Call On The Sydney Roosters Following Loss To The Panthers

Getty Images

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has ruled out the Sydney Roosters from the 2020 NRL Premiership race. 

Speaking on the Sunday Sin-Bin, Tallis reckons the Roosters are don't have much fuel left in the tank after an incredible two-year dynasty where they become the first side to win back-to-back Premierships in the NRL era. 

"They’re just not good enough anymore," Tallis said on Triple M.

LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO BELOW:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

4 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Sydney Roosters
Gorden Tallis
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Sydney Roosters
Gorden Tallis
Triple M NRL
Sydney Roosters
Gorden Tallis
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs