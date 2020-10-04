Gorden Tallis' Huge Call On The Sydney Roosters Following Loss To The Panthers

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has ruled out the Sydney Roosters from the 2020 NRL Premiership race.

Speaking on the Sunday Sin-Bin, Tallis reckons the Roosters are don't have much fuel left in the tank after an incredible two-year dynasty where they become the first side to win back-to-back Premierships in the NRL era.

"They’re just not good enough anymore," Tallis said on Triple M.

