Gorden Tallis' Huge Call On The Sydney Roosters Following Loss To The Panthers
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Triple M's Gorden Tallis has ruled out the Sydney Roosters from the 2020 NRL Premiership race.
Speaking on the Sunday Sin-Bin, Tallis reckons the Roosters are don't have much fuel left in the tank after an incredible two-year dynasty where they become the first side to win back-to-back Premierships in the NRL era.
"They’re just not good enough anymore," Tallis said on Triple M.
LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO BELOW:
Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.