Gorden Tallis and James Hooper have clashed with Brent Read in a fiery debate over the Brisbane Broncos on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

What started as a discussion around Tevita Pangai Jnr and IF the Broncos should keep him quickly turned into whether or not current head coach Anthony Seibold will last the season.

It led to some MUST listen radio!

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!