Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Brutal Takedown Of The Parramatta Eels After Finals Exit

Triple M's Gorden Tallis reckons the Parramatta Eels can't win a Premiership until they learn to complete the one percenters.

Speaking on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin, Gordie & Paul Kent referenced a few moments during the Eels' semi-final loss to the Rabbitohs that Premiership contending teams don't allow to occur.

LISTEN HERE:

