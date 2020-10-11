Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Brutal Takedown Of The Parramatta Eels After Finals Exit

Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Brutal Takedown Of The Parramatta Eels After Finals Exit

Triple M's Gorden Tallis reckons the Parramatta Eels can't win a Premiership until they learn to complete the one percenters. 

Speaking on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin, Gordie & Paul Kent referenced a few moments during the Eels' semi-final loss to the Rabbitohs that Premiership contending teams don't allow to occur.

11 October 2020

