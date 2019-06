There was a fair bit of tension in the Triple M Studio at the top of Triple M Sunday NRL with Gorden Tallis and Paul Kent going head-to-head over Kevin Walters' pre-Origin antics.

The Queensland coach has enlisted the help of a coach whisperer, declared war on the NSW and also banned his players from using the words 'blue' and New South Wales'.

It left Kenty confused, questioning if Walters is being genuine.

Tallis decided to hit back.

LISTEN HERE: