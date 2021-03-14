Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Go Head-To-Head Over Todd Payten's Criticism Of Jason Taumalolo

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Go Head-To-Head Over Todd Payten's Criticism Of Jason Taumalolo

Getty Images

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has criticised Cowboys head coach Todd Payten for comments he made around Jason Taumalolo following his side's loss against the Panthers on Saturday night. 

Payten himself was critical of Taumalolo's performance which Tallis believes should've occurred in private, something which Paul Kent disagreed with leading to a length debate on the Sunday Sin-Bin. 

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!
 

29 minutes ago

Triple M NRL
Jason Taumalolo
Paul Kent
Gorden Tallis
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Jason Taumalolo
Paul Kent
Gorden Tallis
Triple M NRL
Jason Taumalolo
Paul Kent
Gorden Tallis
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs