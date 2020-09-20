Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Label The Sydney Roosters Premiership Favourites

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Label The Sydney Roosters Premiership Favourites

The Sydney Roosters are the 2020 Premiership favourites according to Triple M's Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent. 

Despite Minor Premiers the Penrith Panthers winning 14-games straight or the Melbourne Storm who have only lost one game in the last 10-weeks of footy. 

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

5 hours ago

Triple M NRL
NRL
Sydney Roosters
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
NRL
Sydney Roosters
Triple M NRL
NRL
Sydney Roosters
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs