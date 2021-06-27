Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Question Wests Tigers' Pursuit Of Dale Finucane After Contract Demands Revealed

Triple M's Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent have questioned the Wests Tigers' pursuit of Dale Finucane. 

The NSW Origin representative has been linked with the Tigers but both Tallis and Kent believe the club should be looking elsewhere, after James Hooper revealed Finucane's contract demands.

