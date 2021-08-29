Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Reckon The Eels Can Beat The Storm If They Meet In The Finals

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Reckon The Eels Can Beat The Storm If They Meet In The Finals

Getty Images

Triple M's Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent reckon the Parramatta Eels can defeat the Melbourne Storm if they were to meet in a finals game or Grand Final. 

The Eels ended the Storm's 19-match winning streak on Saturday night and are the only team to defeat the Storm twice this season.

And despite the Eels' form in the backend of the year, Kenty & Gordie back the Eels to get the job done.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

29 August 2021

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs