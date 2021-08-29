Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent Reckon The Eels Can Beat The Storm If They Meet In The Finals

Triple M's Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent reckon the Parramatta Eels can defeat the Melbourne Storm if they were to meet in a finals game or Grand Final.

The Eels ended the Storm's 19-match winning streak on Saturday night and are the only team to defeat the Storm twice this season.

And despite the Eels' form in the backend of the year, Kenty & Gordie back the Eels to get the job done.

