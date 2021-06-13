Gorden Tallis & Paul Kent's Fiery Debate Over Kobe Hetherington Send Off

Triple M's Paul Kent & Gorden Tallis have clashed over the controversial Kobe Hetherington send-off. 

The Broncos prop was given his marching orders in Saturday night's loss for a hight shot on Raiders backrower Corey Harawira-Naerea, who was ankle tapped by another Brisbane defender and fell into Hetherington. 

Tallis, speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin, was baffled by the call, however while admitting it was harsh, Kent was happy with the decision for Hetherington to be sent off. 

It led to a heated discussion.

13 June 2021

