Gorden Tallis Questions Possible Expansion Team In Brisbane, Paul Kent Disagrees

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has questioned whether an expansion team would actually work in Brisbane following reports ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys is pushing for a second side in Queensland by 2022.

Gordie questioned if there is enough talent to fill another 30-roster spots but Paul Kent strongly disagreed.

LISTEN HERE:

