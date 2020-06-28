Gorden Tallis Reacts To The Broncos' Loss To The Titans

The Brisbane Broncos suffered their fifth straight defeat since the competition restart.

A disastrous 2020 campaign for the Anthony Seibold & Broncos, who went down to Queensland rivals the Gold Coast Titans, 30-12.

Triple M's and former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis has reacted to the loss saying the club are a "shell of themselves" in a damning assessment.

LISTEN HERE:

