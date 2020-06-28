Gorden Tallis Reacts To The Broncos' Loss To The Titans
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
The Brisbane Broncos suffered their fifth straight defeat since the competition restart.
A disastrous 2020 campaign for the Anthony Seibold & Broncos, who went down to Queensland rivals the Gold Coast Titans, 30-12.
Triple M's and former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis has reacted to the loss saying the club are a "shell of themselves" in a damning assessment.
LISTEN HERE:
Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.