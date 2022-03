Triple M's Gorden Tallis has weighed in on the Brisbane Broncos' upset win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night.

A Kurt Capewell field goal sealed an 11-4 win for the Broncos & on Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin Tallis shared what he liked and disliked from the opening game.

