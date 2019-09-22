Gorden Tallis Reckons The Tigers Should Make Ryan Matterson Sit On The Sidelines

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has called on the Wests Tigers to make Ryan Matterson sit out for the rest of his contract IF he doesn't want to play for the club.

Reports this week emerged suggesting Matterson wants out of his deal with the Tigers, just 12-months after joining the club.

Tallis, who himself, sat out the 1996 season so he could join the Broncos Super League side in 1997 believes this could be a line in the sand moment for our game much like his situation.

