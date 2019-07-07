Triple M's Gorden Tallis reckons Tom Trbojevic is the most influential player in the NRL at the moment.

Trbojevic, who is currently undefeated in 2019 having won every match he has been part of for Manly this season and having played a starring role in the Blues emphatic win over the Maroon in Origin II.

Tallis also suggested Trbojevic could climb to a higher level than his backline peers due to Trbojevic's ability to now master two positions.

This was part of a broader chat around some of the big topics in the NRL including; should Darius Boyd retire, will Origin III sellout and is Tommy Trbo the most influential player in the NRL.