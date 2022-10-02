Gorden Tallis Reflects On His Grand Final Experiences

Gorden Tallis is no stranger to the biggest stage in Australian Rugby League, having played in a number of Grand Finals and winning three premierships across his 12-year club career.

On Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, Tallis reflected on his experience playing in Grand Finals, including the stories surrounding the lead-up and Grand Final week, and what makes the occasion so special:

"It's a perfect storm," he said.

"Every year there are probably three or four teams that are up there and fighting, and [Grand Finals] are tough to win.

"They start early, they start when no one's watching."

