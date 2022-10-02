Gorden Tallis Reflects On His Grand Final Experiences
On The Sunday Sin Bin
Getty Images
Gorden Tallis is no stranger to the biggest stage in Australian Rugby League, having played in a number of Grand Finals and winning three premierships across his 12-year club career.
On Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, Tallis reflected on his experience playing in Grand Finals, including the stories surrounding the lead-up and Grand Final week, and what makes the occasion so special:
"It's a perfect storm," he said.
"Every year there are probably three or four teams that are up there and fighting, and [Grand Finals] are tough to win.
"They start early, they start when no one's watching."
