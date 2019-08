Triple M’s Gorden Tallis has told the story of the time he almost knocked out coach Brian Smith at training.

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL, Tallis opened the vault way back to 1995 when the raging bull was playing for the St George Dragons.

An optional sprint session ultimately almost cost Tallis his job at the Dragons if it wasn’t for his teammates stepping in after a heated verbal confrontation with Smith.

