- NRL NewsGorden Tallis Reveals The Untold Story Behind Alfie Langer's Triumphant Return To Origin In 2001
Gorden Tallis Reveals The Untold Story Behind Alfie Langer's Triumphant Return To Origin In 2001
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Triple M's Gorden Tallis has revealed a never before heard story behind Alfie Langer's return to Origin in 2001.
As the story goes, then-Queensland coach Wayne Bennett sought out Langer to return and lead the Maroons as they look to win back the Origin shield.
However, the story could've been completely different according to Gordie.
LISTEN HERE: