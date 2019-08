Since an image of Shaun Lane holding a plastic bag with a white substance was made public this week, Parramatta's emerging talent has been fined 17.5k for bringing the game into disrepute.

Gorden Tallis says the significance of the image warrants a fine twice as big.

Is Shaun Lane's fine a fair punishment?

