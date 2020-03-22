Gorden Tallis Told A Ripping Wayne Bennett Story From His Playing Days On The Sunday Sin-Bin

ON TRIPLE M NRL

Article heading image for Gorden Tallis Told A Ripping Wayne Bennett Story From His Playing Days On The Sunday Sin-Bin

Getty Images/NRL

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has shared a ripping Wayne Bennett story from his Bronco playing days. 

The story involved the Broncos' then-annual Easter weekend clash with the Sydney Roosters, with Bennett serving some extra incentive for his side to win the game. 

HEAR THE CHAT BELOW:

For all the latest news around the NRL, check out Triple M's 'Best Of' playlist below:  

39 minutes ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs