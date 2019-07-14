Former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis wouldn't break the bank to sign Jake Trbojevic, if he was in charge of a club's recruitment.

Both Trbojevic brothers, Jake and Tom, can neogitate with rival NRL clubs as of November 1 with both set to command a big chunk of the salary cap.

However, Tallis doesn't believe Jake is worth the same money as Jason Taumalolo or Sam Burgess.

This was part of a wider chat around the future of the Trbojevic brothers and where they could end up either; remain on the Northern Beaches with Manly or possibly somewhere else in the NRL.