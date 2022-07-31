Gordie Blasts Calls For Lengthy Carrigan Ban

Triple M's and former NRL star Gorden Tallis has shut down calls for Patrick Carrigan to cop a lengthy suspension for his tackle that injured Jackson Hastings in Brisbane's loss to the Tigers on Saturday night.

​Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, Tallis shut down suggestions by fellow panellist, leading NRL journalist James Hooper, that Hastings' season-ending injury diagnosis should play a role in determining the length of a suspension.

Carrigan has since been referred to the judiciary for that tackle after being charged with dangerous contact.

"The injury should never come into it," said a passionate Tallis on Triple M.

