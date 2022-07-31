Gordie Blasts Calls For Lengthy Carrigan Ban
After Hastings' Season Ends
Getty
Triple M's and former NRL star Gorden Tallis has shut down calls for Patrick Carrigan to cop a lengthy suspension for his tackle that injured Jackson Hastings in Brisbane's loss to the Tigers on Saturday night.
Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, Tallis shut down suggestions by fellow panellist, leading NRL journalist James Hooper, that Hastings' season-ending injury diagnosis should play a role in determining the length of a suspension.
Carrigan has since been referred to the judiciary for that tackle after being charged with dangerous contact.
"The injury should never come into it," said a passionate Tallis on Triple M.
