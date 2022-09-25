Gordie Blasts 'Confusing' Player Sanctions

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has urged the NRL to come forward and provide clarity on a string of recent head-scratching sanctions.

Eyebrows on Sunday morning were raised when it was revealed Panthers star Viliame Kikau avoided suspension for a shoulder charge after Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo was hit with a three-game ban for a similar offence.

While in other charges, Rabbitohs winger Taane Milne faces six weeks on the sideline after he was sent off for a high tackle on Spencer Leniu during South Sydney's preliminary final loss to Penrith.

“The NRL has to go come to the guys, ex-players and the media, and sit and explain what the tackles are so we know what the gradings are for the fans,” Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

“Jason Taumalolo’s tackle, I didn’t think it was that bad.… when I saw the replays, shoulder to the head, yes, and then I read he got three weeks.

“Part of me is thinking if the Cowboys are playing in the grand final and it's the big dance, and they need Taumalolo if they’re to be a chance, I’m not sure if he gets three weeks.

“Why can they take the suspension to the world cup and serve it another competition? You get it in the NRL but can serve it in a world cup, I don’t get it?”

