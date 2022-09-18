Gordie Blasts 'Embarrassing' Helicopter Parenting

Triple M's and former rugby league star Gorden Tallis has hit out at helicopter parenting in the NRL after Rooster star James Tedesco's dad spoke to the media over his son's treatment in the opening week of the finals.

During Fox Sports' NRL 360 earlier in the week, leading NRL journalist Phil Rothfield revealed on air that Tedesco's father reached out to him after the Roosters fullback copped a game-ending head knock from Tom Burgess.

Tedesco's father expressed concern over the incident, according to Rothfield.

"Dads are ringing media to complain about their sons... I'd be embarrassed if that was my father, it is so embarrassing," Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!