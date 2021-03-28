Gordie & Kenty Argue IF The Roosters Can Still Win The Premiership Amidst Injury Crisis

The Sydney Roosters injury crisis worsened after their loss to the Rabbitohs with lynchpin Luke Keary suffering a season ending ACL injury.

The Roosters will also be without Lachlan Lam, Boyd Cordner & possibly Jake Friend indefinitely.

So, can the still win the Premiership without some of their biggest guns?

On the Sunday Sin-Bin Gordie and Kenty went head-to-head over this very issue.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!