Gordie, Kenty & Hoops Have Sprayed NRL Players Over The Flu Jab Debacle

Triple M's Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent & James Hooper have sprayed NRL players over the flu jab debacle threatening to derail the May 28 restart date.

Gordie called for the NRL to move on and play without players who are unwilling or unable to have the flu shot.

LISTEN HERE:

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney also confirmed every single player were vaccinated before the left New Zealand, a sacrifice which Tallis applauded; hear the chat below.