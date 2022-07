Triple M's and former star Gorden Tallias has hit out at those calling for Blues coach Brad Fittler to be sacked.

Following the Blues' loss to the Maroons in Wednesday's decider, Fittler found his name in the firing line from some sections of the media.

"I don't think Freddy's the problem. Look at the players, the game plan is very simple in Origin," Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

