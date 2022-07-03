Gordie Rips Gagai Critics

Following Calls To Axe Origin Ace

Article heading image for Gordie Rips Gagai Critics

Getty

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has hit out at critics calling for the Queensland Maroons to axe veteran outside back Dane Gagai.

Following the Maroons' Game II loss to the Blues, reports emerged that Gagai was fighting to retain his spot in Billy Slater's squad.

"I'm going to tell you something. Darren Lockyer missed 30 tackles once... we weren't going to pick Lockyer, or Thurston when they attacked him with a sore shoulder?" Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

15 hours ago

Triple M NRL
NRL
Queensland Maroons
Gorden Tallis
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
NRL
Queensland Maroons
Gorden Tallis
Triple M NRL
NRL
Queensland Maroons
Gorden Tallis
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs