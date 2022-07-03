Gordie Rips Gagai Critics

Triple M's Gorden Tallis has hit out at critics calling for the Queensland Maroons to axe veteran outside back Dane Gagai.

Following the Maroons' Game II loss to the Blues, reports emerged that Gagai was fighting to retain his spot in Billy Slater's squad.

"I'm going to tell you something. Darren Lockyer missed 30 tackles once... we weren't going to pick Lockyer, or Thurston when they attacked him with a sore shoulder?" Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!