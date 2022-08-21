Gordie's Big Plea Amid Tamou Drama

Triple M's and former NRL star Gorden Tallis believes the NRL made the correct decision to hit James Tamou with a suspension after the Wests Tigers skipper let his emotions get the better of him late in his side's 72-6 loss to the Roosters.

Tamou on Sunday morning was hit with a grade three contrary conduct charge and will likely miss the rest of the season as he faces a two-match ban with an early guilty plea for a verbal spray at referee Ben Cummins.

While Tallis admitted he wasn't perfect during his career with match officials, he explained why verbal outbursts at referees can't be in the game.

"The last thing we want to do is go to junior rugby league or any junior sport and have a kid talk to a referee like that," Tallis said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin.

